Temple Baptist Christian School Volleyball Sweeps thru 1st Day of Lady Eagle Tournament

The Temple Baptist Christian School Lady Eagle volleyball team soared through pool play on Thursday at their home tournament. Hosting the 6th Annual Lady Eagles Invitational Classic, Temple captured the top seed in their pool heading into Friday’s double elimination tournament bracket. Both the Temple varsity and junior varsity teams were a perfect 3 and 0 on the day. Temple captured wins over Shenandoah( Cleveland), Victory Baptist(Shelbyville) and Madison Baptist(Alabama) .
In the opening match of the tournament, the Lady Eagles won by set scores of 25 to 9 and 25 to 13 over Shenandoah. Brooke Clark served for 7 of the Eagle points while Grace and Rachel Butler each served for 6 points in the win. Rachel Butler led the team in kills with 13 and Clark had 3 blocks.
Against Victory, the Lady Eagles won by set scores of 25 to 12 and 23 to 17. Rachel Butler again led Temple in service wins as she served for 15 points in the match. Butler also added 16 kills. Lauren Davis and Lexie Stewart tied for the team lead in assists with 16 apiece.
Temple closed out the day with a spilt set win over Madison Baptist. The Eagles won the first set 25 to 14. Time expired in the second set with the Lady Eagles trailing 20 to 18. By pool play rules, Temple gained the win by point differential.
The JV Lady Eagles defeated Shenandoah’s JV 25 to 11 and 25 to 9. They came back with a straight set win over Madison Baptist 25 to 10 and 24 to 14. The JV team completed the pool play sweep with a victory over South Haven by identical scores of 25 to 9 for each set.
The Lady Eagles will open varsity tournament play at 8 AM on Friday morning at the E.C. Bailey Gym at Temple Baptist Christian School. The JV team begins their tournament play at 1:50 PM.