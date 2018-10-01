Temple Baptist Christian School Volleyball Drops Victory Baptist on Monday Night

A sluggish start gave way to a strong comeback as the Temple Baptist Christian School volleyball team defeated Victory Baptist Academy of Shelbyville on Monday night at the E.C. Bailey Gym. In a match you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Lady Eagles committed several unforced errors to drop the first set. They rebounded to win the next 3 sets and take the match 3 sets to 1.
Temple won by set scores of 21-25, 25-10, 25-14 and 25-19. Lady Eagle senior Rachel Butler had a phenomenal performance as she scored 39 kills. Rachel also served a pair of aces in the match. Sister Grace Butler finished with 11 kills, 3 aces, a block and 2 assists. Lexie Stewart led the team in assists as she had 27 while adding 2 kills and an ace. Lauren Davis added 22 assists.
Temple will travel to Alabama next Tuesday to take on Madison Baptist Academy. The varsity match gets underway at 5:30 PM.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/