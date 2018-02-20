Temple Baptist Christian School to Host Eagle Invitational Tournament this Weekend

The Temple Baptist Christian School Eagles will be back at home on Friday and Saturday as they will host their annual Eagles Invitational basketball tournament to close out the season. Temple will welcome 5 other schools to the E.C. Bailey Gym in the 2 day tournament. Action will begin on Friday afternoon as Temple will play at 2:00 and 7:00 PM in the round robin portion of the tournament. The double elimination tournament bracket begins on Saturday morning.
Joining Temple will be Faith Christian Academy of Jamestown, TN; Shenandoah Baptist Academy of Cleveland, TN; Victory Baptist Academy of Shelbyville; Dogwood Christian Academy of Tunnel Hill, GA and Philadelphia Baptist Academy of Calhoun, GA. Pool play games will go from 2 PM through 8:15 PM on Friday. The double elimination bracket will begin at 8:30 AM on Saturday morning. All the games will be held in the E.C. Bailey Gym at Temple Baptist Church. The church is located at 66 Fairlane Drive in Manchester, ½ block off the Murfreesboro Highway.