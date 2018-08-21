Temple Baptist Christian School Sweeps Dogwood in Volleyball Home Opener

The Lady Eagles only gave up consecutive points 7 times in the match and none in the final set. Rachel Butler led the Lady Eagles at the service line as she closed out the 1st set with 8 straight points and 6 straight in the 2nd set. Lauren Davis added 5 straight points in the final set
The Lady Eagles will be off until August 31st when they welcome Madison Baptist Academy of Alabama to Temple. The JV(junior high) contest will get underway at 4:30 PM with the varsity(high school) to follow at 5:30