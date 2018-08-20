Temple Baptist Christian School Opens Season with Runner-up Finish in Knoxville Tournament

On Friday, the Lady Eagles opened the tournament against the host team from Powell’s Temple Baptist Academy. The Crusaders from Powell defeated Manchester’s Eagles. The Lady Eagles bounced back to win matches over South Haven Baptist of Springfield and Victory Baptist of Shelbyville to claim a #2 seed coming out of pool play.
On Saturday, the Lady Eagles got a first round bye and a victory over South Haven to advance to the finals. In the finals, the Lady Eagles squared off against Temple Academy for a rematch. Unfortunately, Temple fell to the host Crusaders to finish in second place with a record of 3 and 2 on the tournament.
The Lady Eagles will host their first home game of on Tuesday when they welcome Dogwood Christian Academy of Tunnel Hill, Georgia to the E.C. Bailey Gym. The varsity only contest will begin at 5 PM.