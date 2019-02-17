Temple Baptist Christian School Finishes 2nd in Season Ending Tournament

The Eagles of Temple Baptist Christian School closed out their season in Saturday at home in their very own Eagle Invitational. Temple finished the tournament with a record 4 and 2 with both losses coming at the hands of tournament champion Victory Baptist Academy of Shelbyville.
The Eagles went 3 and 1 in pool play as they opened play on Friday with a 49 to 34 win over Faith Christian of Jamestown. Cody Swayze led the Eagles in scoring with 32 points as Alex Gloden added 11. . They followed up with a loss to Victory 60 to 45. Swayze scored 29 in the loss while Gloden once again scored 11. The Eagles closed out Friday with a 46 to 32 win over Philadelphia Christian. Swayze scored 32 points in the win while Gloden finished with 10 points.
On Saturday, Temple opened with a 44 to 30 win over Dogwood Christian to advance to the title game. Swayze paced the Eagles in scoring with 27 points while Mich Gloden added 9. In the title game with Victory, foul trouble prevented the Eagles from the revenge win. Victory pulled away late in a 76 to 53 win. Swayze poured in 37 points while Mich Gloden added 8.
The Eagles ended the season with a record of 11 and 8. Senior Cody Swayze ends his career as Temple’s all-time leading scorer as he finished his career with 2,197 points for his JV(middle school) and varsity(high school) career.