Temple Baptist Christian School Drops Basketball Games to Dogwood

The Temple Baptist Christian School basketball teams welcomed Dogwood Christian Academy to the E.C. Bailey Gym on Thursday night. Playing their first game since December 5th due to the Christmas holidays, the Eagles did not show any signs of rust going against the Bulldogs of Tunnel Hill, Georgia. Despite a strong effort on both games, Temple fell in the JV game 36 to 30 before dropping the varsity contest 62 to 44.
Falling behind early, the varsity Eagles got a strong finish to the 1st quarter to tie the game at 14 after the first 8 minute period. Unfortunately, the visiting Bulldogs held Temple scoreless for the first 4 and a half minutes of the second quarter to fall into a 22 to 14 hole. Temple trailed by 8 at the half, but ran out of steam in the fourth quarter in the loss. Temple was led in scoring by Cody Swayze who had 31 points. Colton Summers added 7 points.
In a hotly contested JV game, the Eagles used a 2nd half rally to trim a 9 point 4th quarter deficit to 3 points with less than 30 seconds remaining. Despite 2 good opportunities, Temple could not get a game tying shot. Dogwood salted the game away late with a free throw and a layup to get the win. Temple was led in scoring by Alex Gloden who had 11 points. Mich Gloden chipped in 10 points and Colton Summers finished with 9 points.
Temple travels to Calhoun, Georgia on Tuesday night to take on Philadelphia Christian School. The JV/varsity doubleheader is scheduled to tip off at 4 PM EST.