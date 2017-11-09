Temple Baptist Christian Basketball Team Earns Big Road Win

A 43 point performance by junior Cody Swayze lifted the Temple Baptist Christian Eagles to a 53 to 49 win in Jamestown over Faith Christian Academy. The Eagles held a 10 point lead after the first quarter as Swayze poured in 12 points in the period. Swayze finished with 7 three point baskets in the win to level Temple’s record at 1 and 1 on the season.
Michael Clark and Alex Gloden each added 4 points in the road win. Temple is back at home on Thursday when they play host to Berean Academy of Hixson. The junior varsity will play at 6 PM with the varsity to follow. Both games will be held at the E.C. Bailey Gym.