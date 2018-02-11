Temple Baptist Basketball Splits Friday Doubleheader with Philadelphia Christian

The Temple Baptist Christian School welcomed Philadelphia Christian School to the E.C. Bailey Gym on Friday night. The Eagles hosted their visitors from Calhoun, Georgia in the final regular season games of the year. The JV team captured a 31 to 29 victory while the varsity Eagles fell 75 to 58.
Playing in their final game of the year, the JV team won their 3rd straight game and their 4th in their last 7 contests. Holding a 13 to 6 halftime lead, Temple JV Eagles held off a 2nd half rally from the Georgia Eagles to capture the win. Alex Gloden led Temple in scoring with 15 points. Alex’s brother Mich Gloden added 11 points, with 10 of those coming in the second half.
The varsity Eagles could not keep pace with the offense from their counterparts from Calhoun. Trailing 35 to 33 at the half, Philadelphia got 22 points from Luke Southerland in the 3rd quarter to take a 10 point lead into the final frame. Cody Swayze led Temple in scoring as he poured in 40 points on the night. Alex Gloden chipped in 8 for Temple.
The varsity Eagles will be back at home on Friday and Saturday as they will host their annual Eagle Invitational basketball tournament to close out the season. Temple will welcome 5 other school to the E.C. Bailey Gym in the 2 day tournament. Action will begin on Friday afternoon as Temple will play at 1:00 and 4:45 PM in the round robin format. The double elimination tournament begins on Saturday morning. Thunder Radio will post the full schedule later in the week.