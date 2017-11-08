Temple Baptist Basketball Opens Season with Pair of Losses

The Eagles of Temple Baptist Christian School opened the 2017-2018 season at home on Tuesday night as they welcomed Victory Baptist to the E.C. Bailey Gym. Both the JV(grades 6 thru 9) and the varsity (grades 9 thru 12) teams fell to the visitors from Shelbyville. The JV lost 31 to 21 while the varsity dropped a 56 to 33 decision.
It was missed offensive opportunities in the 2nd half which doomed the Eagle JV in the first game of the doubleheader. Trailing by 4 at the half, Temple saw the visiting Patriots open the 3rd quarter on a 9 to 2 run. The Eagles were led in scoring by Alex Gloden who finished with 19 points. Isaiah Baker chipped in 2 points.
In the varsity game, it was offensive rebounding and 3 point baskets that powered Victory Baptist to the wire to wire win. The visiting Patriots were able to convert 2nd chance opportunities in building a 7 to 0 lead in the 1st quarter. Victory also drained nine 3 point baskets as they pulled away for the win. The Eagles were led in scoring by Cody Swayze who finished with 17 points. Freshman Alex Gloden added 11 points.
The varsity Eagles travel to Jamestown on Thursday night to take on Faith Christian School The opening tip is set for 6 PM.