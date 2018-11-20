Temple Baptist Basketball Gets Monday Night Win

The Eagles of Temple Baptist Christian School welcomed Faith Christian of Jamestown to the E.C. Bailey Gym on Monday night. The Eagles rallied from a halftime deficit to claim a 59 to 49 win.
Trailing by 2 at the half, the Eagles stormed out of intermission to outscore Faith by 10 in the 3rd quarter. An 8 point 4th quarter from Trace Woodard helped Temple hold off Faith for the win. Cody Swayze led Temple in scoring with 33 points. Woodard finished with 10 points and Mich Gloden chipped in 8.
Temple returns to the court on Tuesday, November 27th when they visit Philadelphia Baptist in Calhoun, Georgia. That game will get underway at 6 PM Eastern time.