Temple Baptist Basketball Closes Out Season With Win

A young Temple Baptist Christian School basketball team closed out their season on Saturday with a 5th place finish in the own Eagle Invitational Tournament. The Eagles finished the tournament with a 2 and 2 record culminating in an overtime win in the 5th place game. Temple finished the year with no seniors and a core of young JV players that will move up to the varsity level next season.
The Eagles opened tournament play with a pair of pool games on Friday. Temple opened up with a loss in their opening game to Shenandoah Christian Academy of Cleveland, TN 73 to 51. Cody Swayze scored 40 points to highlight the win. The Eagles bounced back to capture a win over Faith Christian Academy of Jamestown in Friday’s nightcap. Temple won 55 to 29 as 4th grader Brennan Davis and 6th grader Issac Stewart each scored baskets in the win for the Eagles.
On Saturday, foul trouble plagued Temple as they fell by 4 points in the opening round game of the double elimination tournament. The Eagles bounced back on Saturday afternoon to take the 5th place game in overtime over Faith. Victory Baptist of Shelbyville won the tournament with a championship win over Shenandoah. Dogwood Christian of Tunnel Hill, Georgia beat Georgia rival Philadelphia Christian of Calhoun in the 3rd place game.