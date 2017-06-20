Teheran, Braves Stumped Late in Loss to Giants

Julio Teheran was cruising toward his finest start of the season before Austin Slater drilled an eighth-inning, three-run homer that rewarded Matt Moore’s strong effort and allowed the Giants to snap a seven-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Braves Tuesday night at SunTrust Park.
“It’s big to get out there, keep plugging away and playing good baseball,” Giants outfielder Hunter Pence said. “It feels good to get rewarded for all the hard work and see Matt [Moore] and the bullpen pitch so well. It is a feel-good day.”
Slater jumped on a first-pitch fastball that found too much of the plate and lined an opposite-field shot that sneaked over right field’s tall wall. Teheran had allowed just three hits before the Braves committed three errors during a five-run eighth inning that accounted for the first runs San Francisco tallied through the first two games of this series. Denard Span’s RBI single off Ian Krol proved to be the decisive blow during the frame.
“The kid bailed us out,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “For seven innings, it was quiet. Their guy was throwing the ball very well, and we couldn’t mount anything against him. We got a couple of breaks with the ground attack, and Slater bailed us out.”
Coming off a start in which he allowed a season-high eight runs in just three innings at Coors Field, Moore limited the Braves to just three runs over seven-plus innings. The left-hander exited after allowing an eighth-inning leadoff single to Ender Inciarte, who scored on Matt Kemp’s one-out double against George Kontos.
Teheran has allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his past three starts and completed at least seven innings in his past two outings. He has distanced himself from the struggles he had during his first few home starts, but the one mistake he made to Slater prevented him from savoring what might have been a gem.
“It was a two-seamer, I threw [Slater that pitch] in the at-bat before,” Teheran said. “I don’t know how he hit it that way. It’s part of the game. They were attacking that inning, and I was just trying to get out of the jam.”
Braves third baseman Johan Camargo recorded three hits, including an RBI triple in the two-run second inning. But his inability to cleanly field Pence’s grounder resulted in an infield single to begin the decisive eighth. Pence found more fortune moments later when he was ruled safe after shortstop Dansby Swanson couldn’t hold Brandon Phillips’ double-play feed. Slater followed with his second homer of the season.
The Giants surrendered seven eighth-inning runs during Monday’s series-opening loss. Thus, there was some tension when Kemp’s RBI double gave the Braves runners at second and third with just one out in the eighth. But lefty Josh Osich got Matt Adams to pop out before newly acquired righty Sam Dyson ended the threat with Kurt Suzuki’s flyout to right field.
Sean Newcomb will make his third career start against the Giants Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. CT. Newcomb’s scheduled start was moved up a day because Bartolo Colon was scratched with a stiff back.