Teheran, 5-run 1st Help Braves Thump Mets

The Braves carried a six-game losing streak into Citi Field on Wednesday, while the Mets came into the night having lost four straight. Both streaks could not remain intact.
In the end, Julio Teheran’s years-long mastery of the Mets trumped any more recent trends. The Braves starter held New York to two runs in 6 1/3 innings of an 8-2 victory, snapping Atlanta’s funk while sending the Mets to their fifth straight defeat.
All the offense Teheran needed came in the first inning, when the Braves jumped on Mets starter Robert Gsellman for five of the six runs against him, pouncing on a sinker that dipped to a season-low 89 mph. By the fifth, Gsellman was out of the game, still winless after four starts.
“We’ve kind of been waiting for that [offense],” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “It was just nice to score some runs. It’s in us. We just haven’t quite hit our stride yet.”
April was far kinder to Teheran, who moved to 7-3 with a 1.97 ERA against the Mets since the start of 2013. Over that same stretch, the right-hander is 41-40 with a 3.51 mark versus all other teams. At Citi Field, Teheran has submitted his best recent work, allowing two runs over his last 29 innings. He improved to 4-0 with a 0.72 ERA in his last seven starts overall against New York.
“Whenever you have a lineup you do well against and you see them coming up on the schedule, you’re happy,” Teheran said. “Now I face them again next week at home.”
The Braves finished with 16 hits, while catcher Tyler Flowers matched his career high with four RBIs.
That Teheran stepped to the plate for an at-bat before throwing a pitch speaks to how the game went for both teams. Taking advantage of some early Gsellman wildness, the Braves walked twice, rapped out four hits and scored five times in the first inning. Flowers struck the biggest blow with his three-run double, moments after Gsellman committed a throwing error to load the bases with one out.
“It seems like a lot of times we haven’t been able to come up with that big hit,” Flowers said.
Teheran’s spell over the Mets seemed to weaken in the fourth inning, when a leadoff walk and two singles loaded the bases with no outs. But Neil Walker’s sacrifice fly was all the Mets could muster from that rally; Curtis Granderson popped out and Travis d’Arnaud flied out to end the Mets’ best threat.
“We’ve seen when we’ve gotten him on the ropes, he’s been able to wiggle out of jams, and then nights like tonight when he’s got a big lead early in the game, he knows how to get outs in situations,” Walker said of Teheran. “We have plenty more opportunities against him this year and hopefully we’ll do a better job next time.”
Braves second baseman Brandon Phillips exited in the second inning with a left groin strain, suffered on an unsuccessful stolen base attempt in the first. The team listed him as day to day, and Snitker said he may be available to pinch-hit in Thursday’s series finale.
Right-hander R.A. Dickey (1-2, 3.86 ERA) starts Thursday’s series finale for the Braves, making his first start at Citi Field since the December 2012 trade that sent him from the Mets to the Blue Jays. Noah Syndergaard (1-1, 1.73 ERA), acquired in that trade, will be on the mound for the Mets, with first pitch set for 12:10 p.m. CT.