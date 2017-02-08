Swedes Help to Power Preds Past Canucks

It took a call to video review, but Filip Forsberg got the game winner and the Nashville Predators topped the Vancouver Canucks by a 4-2 final on Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena. The victory gives the Preds 60 points overall with at least a point in 10 of their last 13 outings.
“We know how important all of these games are and this one is no exception,” Captain Mike Fisher said. “We definitely had a good first and fell back a bit there in the second, but we found a way to gut it out. Pekka [Rinne] made some unbelievable saves. That was a huge win for us, and the guys played well.”
After the Canucks took an early 1-0 lead, it was Viktor Arvidsson who ripped home his 14th of the season with a laser over the shoulder of Jacob Markstrom to even the score. Nashville then took the lead before the period was out, courtesy of a net-mouth scramble finished off by Calle Jarnkrok for a 2-1 advantage.
That score held through the second stanza until Forsberg converted with the man advantage in the final period for Nashville’s third tally of the evening, and it proved to be the game-winner with the Canucks getting a second goal before Fisher iced it with an empty net.
“To be honest, I thought we played better Saturday [a 1-0 loss to Detroit],” Head Coach Peter Laviolette said. “Tonight was an ugly win for us. We played a desperate team tonight. They talked about this being a real big game for them, the start of a trip, and meaning a lot toward the playoffs and they played hard. Again, it was another game where there wasn’t a lot of room, it was tight out here. They fought hard for 60 minutes. We found a way to win it and move on from here.”
Fans of the Predators will remember what happened the last time the two clubs got together in Vancouver. On Tuesday, that misfortune was reversed, in a way.
Filip Forsberg’s power-play tally in the third period was initially waved off by referee Tim Peel, but after further review, the call on the ice was reversed, giving Forsberg his 16th of the season and his team a crucial third goal of the night.
“Luckily they had good evidence that it went in,” Fisher said. “It was definitely close, but you could see it through the glove. We were watching it on the bench and it was a huge goal.”
“A lot of times those situations happen, and you think it might be behind the goal line, but you actually don’t have a view on it,” Head Coach Peter Laviolette said. “To actually be able to see it through the mesh and see that it was behind the goal line, I think it was the right call. Usually, if it’s just part of the glove that’s over it you don’t get the opportunity to look down through the mesh, but it worked in our favor tonight.”
Forsberg is now one tally away from tying James Neal for the team lead and has been one of Nashville’s best players over a recent stretch that has seen the team go 9-3-1 in their last 13 games.
It didn’t take long for the new-look third line of Calle Jarnkrok, Colin Wilson and Viktor Arvidsson to find some chemistry.
The trio combined for Nashville’s first two goals, including a slick feed from Wilson to Arvidsson for the first tally, followed by a Jarnkrok chip-in for the second. Both Jarnkrok and Arvidsson recorded multi-point games on the night, with Arvidsson collecting his eighth multipoint contest of the season.
“It was a great play, [Wilson] really drew the defenders down low, and I hung out in a higher position,” Arvidsson said of his goal. “He put it right in my wheelhouse, and I just tried to shoot it as quickly as I could.
“We’ve played together before, all three of us, and I feel like we find each other well. We worked hard and got rewarded.”
Notes:
Vernon Fiddler made his Nashville debut – for the second time in his career – on Tuesday night against Vancouver, logging 9:43 of ice time and two blocked shots.
The Predators have earned at least one point in five consecutive home games against the Canucks (4-0-1) and at least one point in seven of the last nine games against the Canucks (6-2-1).
The Preds head to New York City to face the Rangers on Thursday night before returning home for a weekend doubleheader at Bridgestone Arena – Florida on Saturday and Dallas on Sunday.
Pete Weber’s Postgame Report