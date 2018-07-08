Super Sounds Dispatch Villainous Cubs

The Nashville Sounds powered their way to a 5-3 win over the Iowa Cubs Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd of 10,904 at First Tennessee Park.
The Sounds jumped on Iowa’s Jen-Ho Tseng early as Ramón Laureano launched a solo home run to lead off the game. Steve Lombardozzi then ripped a ground rule double to the deepest part of the ballpark, right-center field. Three batters later Franklin Barreto flexed his muscles by powering a two-run home run the opposite way and push Nashville’s lead to 4-0.
Tseng then settled down for Iowa and tossed four straight hitless innings after the first frame, which included a stretch of nine straight batters retired, including five strikeouts in a row. He finished with seven strikeouts in 5.0 innings while allowing four runs on three hits.
For the second night in a row Nashville got a strong outing on the mound from a Major League rehabber. Trevor Cahill started and looked sharp as he fanned seven batters and allowed just three hits en route to four shutout innings.
Nashville picked up its first hit in four innings when Brett Vertigan began the sixth by tripling down the right field line. The center fielder was left stranded 90 feet from home plate. Nashville got back on the scoreboard in the seventh inning as Sheldon Neuse showed off his power. The third baseman crushed a solo home run to the deepest part of the ballpark in right center field.
Norge Ruiz came out of the bullpen in the sixth inning in what was the first relief outing of his career. He clinched his first career Triple-A win as he tossed 3.0 inning of one-run ball.
The final game before the All-Star break is scheduled for Sunday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Ben Bracewell (0-1, 3.72) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Eddie Butler (0-1, 27.00) for the Cubs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- With tonight’s 5-3 win, the Sounds improved to 41-45 on the season.
- Ramón Laureano hit a leadoff home run for the Sounds, their second leadoff home run of the season and first since Jorge Mateo did so on May 3 at Colorado Springs.
- Trevor Cahill made a Major League rehab appearance for the Sounds. His pitching line: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K. He threw 65 pitches, 42 for strikes.
The 2018 season is the Sounds’ 41st in franchise history and fourth as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.