Super Bowl Returns to Thunder Radio

Super Bowl Sunday has become a traditional holiday in America during its 53 year history. Thunder Radio will continue its very on tradition by bringing you Westwood 1’s coverage of Super Bowl 53 from Atlanta. Super Bowl 53 features a rematch of Super Bowl 36 as the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff is set for 5:30 PM from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.
Live coverage will begin at 1 PM here on Thunder Radio with Westwood 1’s Super Bowl Preview Show. Pregame coverage continues with the Super Bowl Insider show at 2 PM followed by Super Sunday at 3 PM. Westwood 1’s Pregame Show begins at 4 PM from Atlanta as Kevin Harland, Kurt Warner and Mike Holmgren will bring you the call of the game. Sideline reporters will be Ed Werder and Tony Boselli. Jim Gray and Scott Graham will also provide insight to the broadcast which can be heard at 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM and AM 1320. Due to NFL regulations, Thunder Radio is unable to carry the broadcast on our stream or the Thunder Radio app.