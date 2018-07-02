Storm Chasers Sweep Sounds in Doubleheader

The Omaha Storm Chasers swept the Nashville Sounds in a doubleheader at Werner Park Monday night. The bats went quiet as Nashville was shut out in game one, 7-0, before dropping game two, 6-3.
Omaha starter Jake Kalish was the story of game one as the left-hander blanked the Sounds in a complete-game shutout. The southpaw scattered seven hits and induced three ground ball double plays to help his cause.
The lone bright spot for Nashville came immediately when Nick Martini singled on the first pitch of the game to extend his on-base streak to 61 games. Anthony Garcia added a double in the first but Kalish worked out of the jam.
A four-run third inning busted open the game for the Storm Chasers. Third baseman Cheslor Cuthbert launched a three-run homer to give Kalish more than enough run support.
Game two was much of the same as Nashville’s offense went quiet until late in the game. Omaha jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first on four singles and two walks against Sounds’ starter Ben Bracewell.
The 3-0 lead went to 6-0 in the fifth inning when Ryan O’Hearn drilled a solo blast and Humberto Arteaga launched a two-run homer.
Ramon Laureano drilled a solo homer and Bruce Maxwell knocked in a run with a single in the sixth to cut the deficit to 6-2. The Sounds loaded the bases with one out in the seventh but only mustered one run in the final frame.
The fifth and final game of the series is scheduled for Tuesday night at Werner Park. Left-hander Brett Anderson (1-1, 2.70) starts for Nashville against right-hander Glenn Sparkman (4-0, 3.78) for Omaha. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- With tonight’s 7-0 loss and 6-3 loss, the Sounds dropped to 38-43 on the season.
- Nick Martini extended his consecutive on-base streak to 62 games with hits in both games tonight. Martini’s streak is the longest by a Nashville player in the Pacific Coast League era and is the longest active streak in professional baseball. Since April 14, Martini has reached safely in every game
he has played in with the Sounds. The 62-game on-base streak is the second-longest in professional baseball since at least 2009 when MLBAM began tracking the statistic.
- Bruce Maxwell went 3-for-3 in game two of the doubleheader – his first three-hit game of 2018.
