Starters Sit as Titans Lose Preseason Finale

Quarterback Marcus Mariota traded his helmet in for a baseball cap on Thursday night, and so did the rest of the Titans starters.
Preseason game No.4 was reserved for the reserves for both the Titans and Vikings at Nissan Stadium.
The Titans lost 13-3 to the Vikings to wrap up the preseason.
Quarterback Luke Falk started the game for the Titans. He finished the contest 13-of-24 for 114 yards, and was sacked four times.
“I think he’s done a great job in and out of the huddle, controlling it and getting us in the right play,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said of Falk at the half. “We have to execute better. We can’t give up pressure. We can’t let these guys inside the pocket. We can’t jump offsides.”
The Titans took a 3-0 lead late in the first quarter on a 24-yard field goal by kicker Ryan Succop, which capped a 16-play, 69-yard drive that took 9:31 off the clock.
The Titans defense, led by reserves, held the Vikings to just eight yards and no first downs in the first quarter. The Vikings scored their first point late in the first half on a 39-yard field goal by kicker Daniel Carlson, which tied the game at 3-3. The Vikings extended the lead to 6-3 on a 22-yard field goal by Carlson in the third quarter.
The Vikings stretched the lead to 13-3 on a 24-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kyle Sloter to receiver Brandon Zylstra in the fourth quarter.
Next up for the Titans is business, and then the regular season.
The Titans must trim the roster from 90 to 53 players by 3 p.m. on Saturday.