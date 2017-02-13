Spring Sports Practices Get Underway at CHS

Practice for the spring sports season got underway on Monday for the Central High School athletic teams. Tennis, track, softball, baseball and men’s soccer teams could all officially begin organized practices beginning on February 13th.
As has been the custom for 20+ years, the Coffee County Lady Raider softball team got a jump start on the season with their annual Midnight Madness practice session. Hitting the field at exactly midnight on Monday morning, the Lady Raiders “came out with lots of enthusiasm” said head coach Steve Wilder. Coach Wilder also remarked that his team looked stronger and faster this season. They will continue practice after school the rest of the week.
The Red Raider soccer team got practice underway on Monday afternoon at the Coffee County Raider Academy. The Raiders will attempt to get the bad taste of a sudden death extra-time loss to Tullahoma out of their mouth to end last season. Coach Robert Harper looks to have his most experienced lineup back along with a considerable amount of depth this spring. Harper returns considerable scoring potential up front and in the midfield with perhaps his strongest defensive team in years.
The Red Raider and Lady Raider tennis teams also got practice underway on Monday night as they practiced under the new lights at their home courts at the Raider Academy. Coach Mike Ray will field a pair of young teams this season as graduation numbers have taken a toll the last 2 years. A large contingent of student athletes was on hand as the influence of a pair of middle school feeder programs are beginning to pay dividends.
The Red Raider baseball team hit the field for the first time this spring on Monday afternoon as 2nd year head coach David Martin will look to an experienced infield to guide his team in the early part of the season. “I expect us to be stronger defensively, but we still have starting and key backup positions up for grabs” said Martin. The Red Raiders will carry about 29 players between their varsity, JV and freshman teams.
And the Red Raider and Lady Raider track teams will get their organized workouts going on Wednesday afternoon at the newly remodeled track at Carden-Jarrell Field. Coach Nathan Wanuach begins his first season at the helm of the Coffee County track program.