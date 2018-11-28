Sports Schedule

Sports for Thursday-Sunday:
11-29 Moore County Middle School travels to Westwood 6pm LIVE on Thunder Radio
11-29 Coffee Co. Middle at Tullahoma’s West Middle 6pm
11-29 Nashville Predators will be hosting the Phoenix Coyotes join in progress around 8:30pm on Thunder
11-30 Coffee County basketball, who are both undefeated travel to Lawrence County 6pm LIVE on Thunder Radio
12-1 Coffee County Elementary School at CCCHS beginning at 9am
12-1 Nashville Predators will host the Chicago Blackhawks 6pm LIVE on Thunder Radio
12-2 Tennessee Titans home against the New York Jets 2pm LIVE on Thunder