Sounds’ Winning Streak Snapped at 15 Games

The Nashville Sounds’ winning streak came to a halt at 15 games as the Round Rock Express snapped it with a 3-1 win in front of 8,453 fans and 702 dogs at First Tennessee Park Wednesday night.
The 2018 Sounds team will share the longest winning streak in franchise history with the 1999 Sounds team that won 15 straight games June 2-20.
Round Rock made several stellar defensive plays throughout the night and limited Nashville’s recently red-hot offense to one run on nine hits. Among Round Rock’s defensive gems was a diving catch by left fielder Scott Heineman to take away extra bases from Bruce Maxwell in the seventh, and a diving stop by second baseman Christian Lopes to take a hit away from Steve Lombardozzi in the eighth.
Boog Powell and Nashville’s offense got off to a great start when Powell started the bottom of the first with a single to left field. Steve Lombardozzi followed with a single of his own, as did Anthony Garcia to load the bases. Nashville took a 1-0 lead on Franklin Barreto‘s sacrifice fly.
Round Rock bounced back immediately and tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the second. Nick Torres bounced a run-scoring single off Sounds starter Chris Bassitt into right field to even the game.
It stayed that way until the sixth when Express catcher Juan Centeno sliced a double down the left field line to score Andy Ibanez with the go-ahead run. Round Rock added a run in the seventh when Drew Robinson drilled a solo homer off reliever Ryan Dull.
The Sounds didn’t muster much offense in the later innings aren’t weren’t able to trim the 3-1 deficit. Sheldon Neuse tripled in the sixth and BJ Boyd had a two-out single in the ninth, but those were the only two hits for Nashville over the final five innings.
The fourth and final game of the series is scheduled for Thursday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Daniel Mengden (4-1, 3.82) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Adrian Sampson (5-4, 4.33) for the Express. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
– With tonight’s 3-1 loss, the Sounds dropped to 66-56 on the season.
– Nashville’s winning streak was snapped at 15 games. The mark is tied for the longest in franchise history with the 1999 Sounds team that won 15 consecutive games from June 2-20.
– After hitting .323 with runners in scoring position over the last 15 games, the Sounds went just 1-for-8 tonight.
– BJ Boyd went 3-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to a season-best nine games.
The 2018 season is the Sounds’ 41st in franchise history and fourth as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.