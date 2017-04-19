Sounds Win Wild Slugfest in Oklahoma City

The Nashville Sounds blasted three home runs in a come-from-behind 9-8 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
Chris Parmelee, Ryan Lavarnway, and Matt Olson all launched homers to erase a 6-2 deficit and allow the Sounds (5-8) to win consecutive games for only the second time in 2017.
Parmelee’s blast gave the Sounds an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, but starter Daniel Gossett couldn’t hold the advantage. The Dodgers (7-7) scored a run in the first, and then exploded for four in the second to take a controlling 5-2 lead after a pair of innings.
The Dodgers’ Darnell Sweeney extended the lead to 6-2 with a solo homer off Gossett in the third. The right-hander allowed six earned runs but didn’t factor into the decision.
The comeback started in the fifth when Lavarnway drilled his first homer of the season – a solo blast to straightaway center field to trim the deficit to 6-3.
Kenny Wilson continued the inning with a base hit to left field, and a stolen base. Melvin Mercedes then hit a bouncer to short, but Charlie Culberson’s throw to third was late where Wilson slid in safely.
It hurt moments later when Dodgers starter Jair Jurrjens self-inflicted with a balk to push Wilson home, and a bases loaded walk to force home Mercedes to make it 6-5.
Olson helped even the game in the sixth when he started the inning with a single. He stole second and scored on a two-out base hit by Mercedes to tie the game at 6-6.
More two-out hitting was present in the seventh when Renato Nuñez rifled a double down the left field line to score Joey Wendle all the way from first. Wendle went 1-for-5 in his first game on MLB rehab assignment.
Olson followed with a titantic two-run homer to give Nashville a 9-6 lead. Olson finished 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI and a pair of runs scored.
While the offense was clicking, Nashville relievers went to work. Tyler Sturdevant and Aaron Kurcz combined to toss 2 2/3 scoreless innings to keep the Sounds in the game.
However, Oklahoma City didn’t make it easy down the stretch. Bobby Wilson’s RBI double off Ross Detwiler made it a 9-7 game in the eighth. Detwiler and Simon Castro combined on a scoreless eighth, but Cody Bellinger’s second homer of the night cut the lead to 9-8 in the ninth.
The Dodgers put the tying run at second base, but Castro buckled down and struck out Willie Calhoun to end the game.
Every Sounds player in the starting lineup had at least one hit while Nuñez and Olson had multi-hit games.
Game three of the four-game series is set for Thursday night in Oklahoma City. Right-hander Corey Walter makes his Triple-A debut for the Sounds against right-hander Joe Gunkel (0-0, 0.00) for the Dodgers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
