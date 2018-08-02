Sounds Walk Off on Grizzlies to Clinch Series

The Nashville Sounds used a walk-off suicide squeeze bunt from Boog Powell to defeat the Fresno Grizzlies 2-1 Thursday night in front of 8,551 fans at First Tennessee Park. The win clinched the Sounds’ three-game series against the Grizzlies.
The Sounds loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth inning and the game tied at one run apiece. Beau Taylor struck out and Anthony Garcia grounded into a fielder’s choice at the plate to leave it up to Powell to be the hero for the Sounds. Powell came through in an unconventional way. The speedy right-fielder bunted down the first base line and beat out the attempted glove flip from first baseman A.J. Reed as BJ Boyd crossed home plate for the game-winning run.
Nashville’s James Naile and Fresno’s Rogelio Armenteros, both top 30 prospects in their respective organizations, did not disappoint and found themselves locked in a pitcher’s duel. Armenteros spun five shutout frames while racking up six strikeouts. Naile allowed just one run on three hits in six innings to collect his team-leading 10th quality start of the season.
Fresno broke the scoreless tie in the fourth inning. The Grizzlies loaded the bases against Naile with no outs. Naile then induced three ground outs, one of which drove in a run to put the Grizzlies out in front 1-0. The score would remain 1-0 until the bottom of the eighth inning when the Sounds finally found the breakthrough. Taylor worked a one-out walk and moved to third on Garcia third. Sheldon Neuse then blooped the ball into no-man’s land in shallow right field. The ball hit off the glove on the outstretched arm of second baseman Jack Mayfield and trickled to right-fielder Kyle Tucker who threw out Garcia at second but allowed Taylor to score.
Nashville looks for its second series sweep of the season and the 3,000th win in franchise history tomorrow when the two ball clubs meet in the series finale.
The final game of the three-game series is scheduled for Friday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Frankie Montas (2-5, 3.91) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Brady Rodgers (1-1, 7.24) for the Grizzlies. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- With tonight’s 2-1 win, the Sounds improved to 54-55 on the season.
- Jorge Mateo committed his 18th error of the season in the second inning to snap a career-long 23-game errorless streak.
- For the third straight game the Sounds matched a season-high by leaving 13 runners on base.
- The Sounds are now 7-3 in walk-off games this season.
