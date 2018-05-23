Sounds Upend Sky Sox for Second Straight Victory

The Nashville Sounds edged the Colorado Springs Sky Sox 4-2 Tuesday night after an hour and ten minute rain delay to start the game.
Chris Bassitt had arguably his strongest outing of the season on the mound for the Sounds. He fanned two batters in each of his first three innings and finished his night with a season-high seven punch outs. In five innings of work allowed just one run on six hits.
The Sounds took advantage of Sky Sox starter Corbin Burnes’ inability to find the strike zone in the fourth inning. Burnes walked BJ Boyd and Franklin Barreto to start the inning, then retired the next two batters. With two outs Josh Phegley yanked a double down the left field line to plate a pair of runs and break the scoreless tie.
Colorado Springs cut the lead in half in the top of fifth inning as Eric Sogard hit a two-out single back up the middle.
Nashville reestablished it’s two run lead in the sixth inning when Barreto launched a solo home run to lead off the frame. The Sounds then added to their lead in the seventh inning without a hit. Jorge Mateo and Nick Martini each drew walks and Boyd laid down a perfectly executed sacrifice bunt to advance the runners up 90 feet. A sacrifice fly from Steve Lombardozzi brought home Mateo to extend the lead to 4-1.
Jeremy Bleich and Bobby Wahl shut down the Sky Sox in the final four innings. Bleich twirled three shutout innings of two-hit baseball while Wahl stepped in and allowed a run but picked up a save for the second consecutive night. It was Wahl’s fourth save of the season.
Game three of the four-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night at First Tennessee Park. Left-hander Eric Jokisch (1-5, 5.44) starts for Nashville against right-hander Alex Asher (2-1, 3.66) for Colorado Springs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- With tonight’s 4-2 win, the Sounds improved to 23-21 on the season.
- The Sounds scored first tonight and are now 16-5 when doing so.
- Nick Martini extended his consecutive on-base streak to 32 games when he singled fifth inning. It’s the second-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League. Since April 14, Martini has reached safely in every game he has played in.
- Franklin Barreto’s sixth inning home run was his first since May 6, when he belted two.
- Jorge Mateo tripled in the third inning. It was his team-leading fourth of the season.
- Bobby Wahl recorded a save for the second straight night, it was the first time this season the Sounds picked up a save in back-to-back games.
