Sounds Top First Place Redbirds In Series Opener

Eric Jokisch earned his first win of the season as the Nashville Sounds topped the Memphis Redbirds 8-4 Saturday night. Beau Taylor’s three-run double in the sixth inning gave the Sounds a lead they would not relinquish to ensure Jokisch his first victory.
The night did not get off to a hot start for Jokisch. Memphis slugger Tyler O’Neill crushed his 10th home run of the season to put the Redbirds in front 2-0 in the opening inning.
After yielding two runs on three hits in the first inning, Jokisch found his groove. The southpaw did not allow another hit until the fifth inning when Max Schrock hit a high chopper over the head of Jokisch and in front of second baseman, Franklin Barreto. Jokisch found himself in a jam in the sixth inning after allowing back-to-back two-out singles to end his night. Jake Sanchez was called upon to extinguish the threat, which he did by striking out Wilfredo Tovar.
Daniel Poncedeleon was rolling along for the Redbirds through five innings. The Memphis starter kept the Sounds out of the hit column through five frames before Nick Martini lined a base hit back up the middle in the sixth. Poncedeleon was then pulled from the game with runners on first and second and nobody out. Andrew Morales entered the contest and retired BJ Boyd before Franklin Barreto delivered an RBI single to cut the 2-0 lead in half. Anthony Garcia was intentionally walked to load the bases and Taylor made Memphis pay. The Sounds’ catcher poked a bases-clearing double down the left field line to flip the game on its head and put the Sounds in front 4-2.
The Redbirds inched closer with a run in the seventh inning but that would be as close as they would come to tying the game. The Sounds used a two-out rally in the eighth inning to extend their lead. Sheldon Neuse picked up his 100th career RBI by smashing a single to left field. Jorge Mateo kept the train moving with a two-run dribbler up the middle to push the lead to 7-3. Josh Phegley’s sacrifice fly in the ninth inning completed the scoring for Nashville.
Memphis added an inconsequential run in the ninth off Josh Lucas who tossed the final two innings for the Sounds.
The Sounds and Redbirds continue their four-game series Sunday afternoon. Right-hander James Naile (3-3, 3.72) starts for Nashville against left-hander Sean Gilmartin (2-1, 4.82) for Memphis. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- With Saturday’s 8-4 win, the Sounds improved to 18-17 on the season.
- Nick Martini extended his consecutive on-base streak to 23 games when he was hit by a pitch in the third inning. Since April 14, Martini has reached safely in every game he has played in.
- For just the second time in seven Eric Jokisch starts the Sounds scored more than one run.
- Beau Taylor’s three-run double in the sixth inning snapped an 0-for-13 skid for Taylor.
- Sheldon Neuse extended his hitting streak to a season-high five games with his RBI single in the eighth inning. He has also struck out in each of his last 14 games after being fanned in his first at-bat.
