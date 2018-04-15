Sounds Take Two From Storm Chasers

The Nashville Sounds collected a pair of wins Sunday as they defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers 14-7 in the resumption of Saturday’s suspended game and 1-0 in the regularly scheduled game.
With the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning in a scoreless game, Dustin Garneau hit a laser to left field to walk-off in game two.
Game two was a pitcher’s duel between James Naile for the Sounds and former A’s farmhand Heath Fillmyer for the Storm Chasers. Fillmyer hurled 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing just three singles. Naile was locked in as well as he continued his early season dominance with seven more scoreless innings.
He picked up his third win of the season in as many starts with his first career complete game shutout and extended his scoreless innings streak to 17 2/3. The right-hander yielded just five hits and struck out seven batters, five of which were looking.
The Sounds and Storm Chasers resumed Saturday’s game with two runners on for the Sounds and two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning leading 6-2. Nashville batted around in both the sixth and eighth innings and scored four runs in each frame. Nashville batters drew 11 walks in game one, six of which came in the eighth inning.
The Sounds conclude their four-game series with the Storm Chasers Monday afternoon at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Frankie Montas (0-1, 9.82) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Trevor Oaks (0-2, 5.23) for the Storm Chasers. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
• BJ Boyd became the first Sounds player in 2018 to record four RBI in a game when he did so in game one
• The Sounds drew 11 walks in game one, their most since drawing ten against Omaha on May 24, 2017
• It was announced during the eighth inning of game one that Renato Núñez was claimed off waivers by the Texas Rangers.
• James Naile has now tossed 17 2/3 straight scoreless innings. In 2017 Chris Smith had the longest such streak with 16 2/3 straight scoreless innings.
• Naile’s seven innings were the most for a Sounds pitcher in 2018.
The 2018 season is the Sounds' 41st in franchise history and fourth as the Oakland Athletics' top affiliate.