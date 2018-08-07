Sounds Sweep Homestand, Extend Winning Streak to Nine Games

The Nashville Sounds topped the Sacramento River Cats, 4-2, Tuesday night and finished off a perfect 7-0 homestand in front of 8,412 fans at First Tennessee Park. The win extended Nashville’s winnings streak to a season-high nine games.
Boog Powell and Steve Lombardozzi started the scoring right away in the first inning for Nashville. Powell singled to left and Lombardozzi walked to start the rally. Anthony Garcia put the first run on the board with a double down the left field line. Two batters later, Sheldon Neuse singled to right-center, bringing in Lombardozzi to give the Sounds an early 2-0 lead.
Sacramento managed to get a run back against Sounds’ starter James Naile in the second. Aramis Garcia plated a run when he bounced into a 5-4-3 double play, trimming the deficit to 2-1.
Franklin Barreto and Sheldon Neuse started the bottom of the fifth with a walk and a single, respectively. After Bruce Maxwell grounded into a double play, J.P. Sportman gave the Sounds some breathing room with a run-scoring double to left-center.
Sacramento picked up a run in the fifth to make it 3-2. Naile went five innings and allowed a pair of runs. The right-hander improved to 7-10 on the season with the win.
Jorge Mateo sparked a seventh-inning rally with a one-out single. He moved to second on a wild pitch, stole third base, and scored on Dustin Fowler’s RBI double to give the Sounds a 4-2 lead.
Four relievers combined to throw four shutout innings after Naile exited. Carlos Ramirez took the sixth, Danny Coulombe tossed the seventh, Dean Kiekhefer threw the eighth and Liam Hendriks earned the save.
The Sounds have Wednesday off and head to Colorado Springs for a four-game series with the Sky Sox set to begin on Thursday. Right-hander Frankie Montas (3-5, 3.46) starts for Nashville against right-hander Brandon Woodruff (3-1, 3.18) for Colorado Springs. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- With tonight’s 4-2 win, the Sounds improved to 59-55 on the season.
- Tonight’s attendance of 8,412 at First Tennessee Park put the season total to over 500,000. The Sounds are the first team in Minor League Baseball to surpass the threshold in 2018.
- The Sounds extended their season-best winning streak to nine games and have set a season-high mark of four games over .500.
- Nashville’s multi-series homestand sweep was only their third in the Pacific Coast League era (1998-present). The last was April 3-10, 2013 at Greer Stadium when the Sounds went 6-0 against Iowa and Albuquerque.
- In the month of August, Nashville starters are 6-0 with a 1.69 ERA (42.2 IP/8 ER). Relievers are 1-0 with a 0.44 ERA (20.1 IP/1 ER).
The 2018 season is the Sounds’ 41st in franchise history and fourth as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.