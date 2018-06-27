Sounds Sweep Doubleheader in Oklahoma City

The Nashville Sounds notched a pair of one-run wins to sweep a doubleheader at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Wednesday night. Nashville beat Oklahoma City 5-4 in game one before blanking the Dodgers, 1-0, in game two.
Nick Martini extended his on-base streak to 57 games by reaching safely in both contests. He went 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored in game one and went 1-for-3 with the go-ahead run-scoring single in game two.
Eric Jokisch started for Nashville in game one and picked up the win with five solid innings. A three-run top of the third, highlighted by Martini’s RBI single and a two-run homer from Ramon Laureano, gave Nashville a 4-2 lead.
The Dodgers battled back to even the game at 4-4, but Jorge Mateo’s run-scoring triple in the top of the sixth provided the difference. J.B. Wendelken relieved Jokisch and went two innings, including striking out a pair of hitters with a runner at third base in the final inning.
Game two belonged to a trio of Nashville pitchers and Martini. Ben Bracewell started for the Sounds and went five scoreless in his first Triple-A win of the season. Jeremy Bleich worked a scoreless sixth inning before handing it over to Bobby Wahl who struck out the side in the seventh to earn his ninth save of the season.
The game was even at 0-0 in the top of the fifth when Brett Vertigan tripled to the gap in left-center to spark a rally. After Melvin Mercedes drew a walk, Martini lined a base hit through the right side to give the Sounds a 1-0 lead and extend his on-base streak to 57 games.
The fourth and final game of the series is scheduled for Thursday night in Oklahoma City. Left-hander Brett Anderson (1-1, 1.57) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Guillermo Moscoso (3-4, 4.50) for the Dodgers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- With tonight’s doubleheader sweep, the Sounds improved to 36-40.
- The Sounds have three one-run wins in the last 24 hours and are now 15-13 in one-run games in 2018.
- Nick Martini extended his consecutive on-base streak to 57 games by reaching safely in both games. Martini’s streak is the longest by a Nashville player in the Pacific Coast League era and is the longest active streak in professional baseball. Since April 14, Martini has reached safely in every game he has played in with the Sounds. The 57-game on-base streak is the longest in the Pacific Coast League since at least 2009 when MLBAM began tracking the statistic.
- Brett Vertigan went 3-for-3 in game two to collect his first career Triple-A multi-hit game.
