Sounds Sweep Attempt Sullied by Sky Sox

The Nashville Sounds squandered another opportunity at a series sweep as they fell to the Colorado Springs Sky Sox 4-0 in front of 10,159 fans at First Tennessee Park. It was the third time this season the Sounds entered a series finale with a chance at a sweep but ended up on the losing end.
The Sky Sox scored four runs off Sounds starter, Kendall Graveman but just two were earned. Colorado Springs’ Brett Phillips singled to begin the frame and then Tyrone Taylor brought the noise. The Sky Sox right fielder launched a two-run home run beyond the left field fence to give Colorado Springs a lead it would not relinquish. Graveman finished the night with a third consecutive quality start but suffered his first defeat of the season. He tossed six innings and allowed seven hits while fanning five.
Sky Sox starter, Freddy Peralta carved the Sounds lineup apart, striking out eight batters in five innings. He allowed three base hits and walked three on the night.
Colorado Springs added a run in the third inning on an RBI single from Christian Bethancourt and another in the fifth on a less routine play. With runners on the corners and one out, Bethancourt skied a fly ball to deep foul territory in right field. Nate Orf tagged from third and scored but the inning ended as Keon Broxton, who was running on the pitch never tagged up from first base and had rounded second. He never touched second base on his way back to first and was doubled off.
Carlos Ramirez was solid in his Sounds debut. The right-hander came on in relief of Graveman and twirled two shutout innings and struck out three. His only blemish was a hit batter in the seventh.
The Sounds threatened in the ninth inning as BJ Boyd led off with a double to the gap in right field. Two batters later Sheldon Neuse reached on an infield single to put runners on the corners but Tristan Archer struck out Jorge Mateo and induced a fly out to Nick Martini to complete the shutout.
The Sounds welcome the Oklahoma City Dodgers to First Tennessee Park. Right-hander James Naile (4-4, 2.91) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Guillermo Moscoso (1-2, 3.25). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- With tonight’s 4-0 loss, the Sounds dropped to 24-22 on the season.
- The shutout loss was the fourth of the season for the Sounds who are now 5-4 in shutouts. The four shutout losses are tied for second most with Memphis and Iowa behind Omaha’s five.
- The Sounds committed a season-high four errors.
- In every inning from the third through the eighth, the Sounds recorded one hit and left one runner on base. They were retired in order just once, in the second inning.
- Nick Martini extended his consecutive on-base streak to 34 games when he drew a walk in the first inning. It’s the second-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League. Since April 14, Martini has reached safely in every game he has played in.
