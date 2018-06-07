Sounds Stymied by Aces in Series Finale

The offense faltered for the Nashville Sounds Thursday night as they suffered a 7-1 setback to the Reno Aces their series finale.
The Sounds found themselves in an early hole before stepping up to the plate and never provided any resistance. A sacrifice fly from Socrates Brito followed by a two-run blast from Kevin Cron off starter Ben Bracewell put Nashville behind the eight-ball 3-0 in the first inning. Cron found his home run swing again in the seventh inning of reliever Carlos Ramirez. The Aces’ first baseman turned on a 1-2 fastball and deposited it into the berm in left center field to extend Reno’s lead to 7-0.
Sandwiched in between the two Cron homers, Reno lit up the scoreboard with run-scoring doubles from Ildemaro Vargas in the second inning and Brito in the fifth inning.
Meanwhile the Sounds’ offense was stagnant against Reno starter Jake Buchanan for six innings. They finally broke through against the right-hander in the bottom of the seventh inning. Ramón Laureano singled to begin the frame and came around to score on a bloop single from Beau Taylor. Buchanan finished with the lone run allowed on six hits with no walks and seven punch outs.
Nashville threatened in the eighth inning as the Sounds loaded the bases with just one out but Jake Smolinski grounded into an inning ending 6-4-3 double play.
The Sounds begin a four-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers Friday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Chris Bassitt (2-3, 6.10) starts for the Sounds against left-hander Ross Detwiler (0-0, 0.00) for the Rainiers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- With tonight’s 7-1 loss, Nashville dropped to 29-29 on the season.
- Sounds starter Ben Bracewell made his second start of the season for Nashville…he allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits with four walks and five strikeouts.
- The Sounds’ season-long six-game home run streak came to an end.
- Nashville is now 60-41 against the Pacific Conference since 2015.
- For just the second time since Reno joined the Pacific Coast League in 2009, the Aces took a series from the Sounds. Nashville is now 7-6-2 in series this season.
The 2018 season is the Sounds’ 41st in franchise history and fourth as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.