Sounds Stunned By 51s In 10 Innings

The Las Vegas 51s came from behind to defeat the Nashville Sounds 6-3 in 10 innings Wednesday night at Cashman Field. Zach Borenstein’s walk-off three-run home run in the 10th inning evened the three-game series.
Two rarities occurred Wednesday night in Sin City. The game saw a pitcher’s duel at hitter-friendly Cashman Field and featured a 19-minute rain delay in the middle of the second inning. Nashville’s Daniel Mengden went seven innings and allowed just two runs, one earned on three hits while striking out four. It was the second night in a row the Sounds starting pitcher lasted seven innings. Mengden’s counterpart, Chris Flexen also yielded just a pair of runs in seven innings of work.
Ramón Laureano had his name stamped all over the game as he teed off on Las Vegas for the second straight night. The center fielder went 3-for-3 with three runs, a double, a home run, and a walk in the loss. He got the game started with a double and came in to score two batters later on a wild pitch. Two innings later he drilled a two-out solo blast for his 11th home run of the season and double Nashville’s lead.
The 2-0 lead was short-lived as Las Vegas evened the score in the home half of the third inning. Colton Plaia launched a solo home run to begin the frame. A two-out error by second baseman Franklin Barreto allowed Luis Guillorme to reach and proved costly. Borenstein drove in Guillorme as he yanked a triple down the right field line.
In the ninth inning it was Laureano’s leadoff walk against former Nashville closer Bobby Wahl that led to the go-ahead run. Laureano then swiped second base and advanced to third on Steve Lombardozzi’s perfectly placed second sacrifice bunt of the game. Beau Taylor pulled a single past the outstretched glove of Las Vegas first baseman Peter Alonso to drive home Laureano and put the Sounds in front 3-2.
Kevin Kaczmarski’s two-out RBI single for Las Vegas in the bottom of the ninth sent the game into extra-innings. Barreto, the designated runner for the Sounds, tried to score from second base on Sheldon Neuse’s hard-hit single to right field but was gunned down at the plate by Patrick Kivelehan. In the bottom of the inning Josh Lucas plunked Guillorme to put runners on first and second before Borenstein put an end to the game with a three-run home run to left field.
The third and final game of the series is scheduled for Thursday night at Cashman Field. Left-hander Eric Jokisch (3-8, 4.43) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Drew Gagnon (1-4, 5.16) for the 51s. First pitch is scheduled for 9:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- With Wednesday night’s 6-3 loss, the Sounds dropped to 50-52 on the season.
- Ramón Laureano is now 7-for-9 with 4 runs, 2 doubles, 2 home runs, and 4 RBI in two games against Las Vegas.
- With Daniel Mengden’s seven-inning outing, Sounds starters have gone at least six innings in nine of the last 12 games.
- Steve Lombardozzi laid down two sacrifice bunts to become the first Sounds player with multiple sacrifice bunts in a single game this season.
- The Sounds hit into five double plays to set a new season-high.
- Sheldon Neuse extended his hitting streak to a season-high 10 games with a single in the 10th inning. His career-long hitting streak is 11 games.
- The Sounds are now 6-5 in extra-inning games this season.
