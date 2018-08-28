Sounds Stun Baby Cakes with Late Rally

The Nashville Sounds scored one run in the ninth and four in the tenth to stun the New Orleans Baby Cakes with a come-from-behind 7-3 win Tuesday night at Shrine on Airline.
Trailing 3-2 in the top of the ninth, Anthony Garcia launched a solo homer off Nick Wittgren to even the game at 3-3. It was Garcia’s second solo blast of the game – his third multi-homer game of the season.
After Liam Hendriks worked his way out of a jam to put up a zero in the bottom of the ninth, Nashville’s offense exploded in the tenth to take control of the game. Sheldon Neuse started the inning at second base and quickly scored when New Orleans shortstop Peter Mooney tried to cut him down at third on BJ Boyd’s fielder’s choice.
Mooney’s throwing error gave the Sounds a 4-3 lead and allowed Boyd second base. Jorge Mateo was hit by a pitch to put two runners on for Boog Powell who drilled an opposite-field two-run double down the left field line to give the Sounds a 6-3 advantage. Two batters later, Dustin Fowler added a run-scoring single up the middle to make it a 7-3 game.
Hendriks returned for the bottom of the 10th and struck out the side to nail down Nashville’s 70th win of the season – guaranteeing the team at least a .500 record in 2018.
Eric Jokisch started for Nashville and turned in his fourth consecutive quality start. The southpaw tossed six innings and allowed three runs (one earned) on eight hits. He walked two and struck out four.
Nashville trailed 3-0 in the seventh until Garcia and Franklin Barreto drilled back-to-back home runs to pull the Sounds within a run. Garcia has a team-high 23 home runs and Barreto is second in line with 18.
Reliver Josh Lucas bridged the gap between Jokisch and Hendriks with two scoreless relief innings.
Game two of the three-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night in New Orleans. Right-hander Carlos Ramirez (2-2, 3.44) starts for the Sounds against left-hander Dillon Peters (5-7, 6.02) for the Baby Cakes. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- With tonight’s 7-3 win, the Sounds improved to 70-64 on the season.
- Tonight’s back-to-back home runs hit by Anthony Garcia and Franklin Barreto was the fourth time this season a pair of Sounds hit back-to-back homers in a game.
- Shortstop Jorge Mateo hit his 15th triple of the season in the third inning. The 15 triples are tied for the most in a single season in Nashville Sounds history (Duane Walker – 1979).
- The multi-homer game for Garcia was his third of the season and eighth in his career.
- Garcia’s 87 RBI are tied for fourth-most in the PCL and his 23 home runs are tied for sixth-most in the league.
- Dustin Fowler extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single in the 10th inning.
