Sounds Streak Moves to Six With Series Opening Victory

The Nashville Sounds continued their winning ways Saturday night as they upended the Sacramento River Cats 3-1 in front of 10,811 fans at First Tennessee Park. The Sounds have now won six games in a row to set a new season-long winning streak.
Chris Bassitt put in a sterling effort on the mound for the Sounds as the right-hander matched a career-high by spinning eight innings of one-run baseball. He yielded just three hits and fanned six in his eight innings of work.
Sacramento took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a Ryder Jones solo shot but the lead was short-lived as Nashville responded with a run of its own in the home half. Sheldon Neuse and Melvin Mercedes each collected base knocks before Boog Powell lifted a bloop double into shallow left field to drive in a run.
The Sounds took the lead in the next inning as Neuse was again in the thick of the action. Dustin Fowler got the inning started with a base hit and was stuck at first for two outs. Neuse then stepped to the play and drove a double to the deepest part of the ballpark in right center field to score Fowler from first base.
Bruce Maxwell gave the Sounds some insurance in the seventh inning with a run-scoring double to left field. Josh Lucas shut the door on Sacramento with a 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn his fifth save of the campaign
Game two of the four-game series between the Sounds and River Cats is scheduled for Sunday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Daniel Mengden (2-1, 4.43) starts for the Sounds against left-hander Daniel Camarena (0-6, 5.37) for the River Cats. First pitch is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- With tonight’s 3-1 win, the Sounds improved to 56-55 on the season.
- Tonight’s crowd of 10,811 was the 16th sellout of the season and 71st all-time at First Tennessee Park.
- The Sounds are back above .500 for the first time since June 8 are on their longest winning streak of the season at six games.
- With his two-hit night, Dustin Fowler now has 16 multi-hit games in his 32 total games with the Sounds this season.
- Bassitt became the fourth straight Sounds starter to go at least six innings. It was the 45th time this season the Sounds have gotten at least six innings out of their starting pitcher.
