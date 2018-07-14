Sounds Split Doubleheader with I-Cubs

The Nashville Sounds couldn’t hold an early lead Friday night and ultimately lost 5-3 to the Iowa Cubs in Game 2 of a doubleheader at Principal Park. The Sounds had won the first game of the day-night twinbill 8-3 to move their win streak to five. That matched a season-high, and it’s the second time this season their five-game win streak has been snapped by Iowa.
Franklin Barreto got the Sounds rolling in the first inning with a long two-run homer to left off Eddie Butler. It was Barreto’s 10th home run of the year in 50 games for the Sounds.
The 2-0 lead held up until the bottom of the fourth inning. Daniel Mengden, making a second rehab start for the Sounds, retired the first two hitters in the frame before five consecutive I-Cubs hitters reached base. Jason Vosler tied it 2-2 with a two-run homer, and Trey Martin’s RBI single gave Iowa a lead it never gave back. Mengden yielded four runs on five hits in four innings in the loss, and Carlos Ramirez gave up one run in the fifth.
The Sounds fought back in the sixth against Iowa’s bullpen. Bruce Maxwell doubled and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Melvin Mercedes to cut the deficit to 5-3. Steve Lombardozzi, who has reached base safely in 17 games in a row, singled in the seventh, but Barreto and Anthony Garcia each popped out against Dakota Mekkes to end the game.
The five-game series continues Saturday night when Raul Alcantara (4-1, 4.35) opposes Jen-Ho Tseng (2-10, 7.14). First pitch is scheduled for 7:08 p.m.
