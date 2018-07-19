Sounds Silenced by Storm Chasers

The bats went quiet for the Nashville Sounds as they fell to the Omaha Storm Chasers 2-0 Wednesday night in front of 7,914 fans at First Tennessee Park.
Nashville’s Chris Bassitt and Omaha’s Jake Kalish went toe-to-toe on the mound, each looking sharp in their seven innings of work. In the end it was Kalish’s Storm Chasers who emerged victorious as the southpaw allowed just two hits in his seven shutout innings while fanning nine batters. Bassitt took the tough-luck loss as he matched a season-high by tossing seven innings. For Bassitt it was his second quality start of the season.
The Sounds mustered just four hits in the defeat, a bunt single from Sheldon Neuse, a soft base hit from Beau Taylor, a bloop single from BJ Boyd, and a line drive single from Neuse.
Omaha broke the scoreless tie with a two-out rally in the top of the fifth inning. Jack Lopez got the rally going with an infield single and then swiped second base. Billy Burns’ RBI single scored Lopez from second base to put the Storm Chasers on the board. An error by third baseman Sheldon Neuse allowed Nicky Lopez to reach first base and Burns to come home to make it a 2-0 game.
The closest the Sounds came to lighting up the scoreboard was in the eighth inning when Boyd singled and advanced to second on a ground out.
Josh Lucas and Danny Coulombe kept the Sounds in the game by each tossing a shutout frame. The only blemish was an infield single against Coulombe who struck out three.
The final game of the four-game series is scheduled for Thurssday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Daniel Mengden (1-1, 4.70) starts for Nashville against right-hander Trevor Oaks (6-3, 1.84) for Omaha. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- With tonight’s 2-0 loss, the Sounds dropped to 46-49 on the season.
- The Sounds have now been shutout eight times in 2018, the most in the Pacific Coast League. They have played in 15 shutouts, tied with Memphis for the most in the league.
- Tonight was the ninth time this season the Sounds failed to record an extra-base hit and second time this series. Nashville is 3-6 in games that they don’t collect and extra-base hit.
