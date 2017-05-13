Sounds Score Early, Hang on for Win

Early offense, silky smooth defense, and efficient pitching proved to be a winning formula for the Nashville Sounds Friday night as they edged the Albuquerque Isotopes 3-1. The Sounds offense did all its damage in the opening two innings and Daniel Gossett and the bullpen shut down the Isotopes to snap a four game slide.
Gossett had his finest performance of the season en route to his first victory of the campaign. The 24-year-old notched his first quality start by scattering five hits across six innings while he rung up seven hitters. The six innings worked were a season-high for the right-hander.
Franklin Barreto wasted no time extending his hitting streak to 12 games as he put an 0-2 pitch over the fence for a two-run home run in the first inning. It was the fifth long ball of the season for Barreto, who is now batting .338 for the season.
The Sounds added a little Parm to the winning recipe in the second inning as right fielder Chris Parmelee took Thad Weber deep and give the Sounds a 3-0 lead. It was Parmelee’s fourth home run of the season.
Albuquerque got a run back in the fourth inning when Derrik Gibson scorched a triple over the head of center fielder Ryan LaMarre. It was the only run Gossett and the bullpen would surrender all night.
Jaycob Brugman recorded his second three-hit game of the season while LaMarre reached base safely with a hit for the sixth consecutive game. For LaMarre it was his third straight game with multiple hits as he went 2-for-3 on the evening.
Defensively the Sounds turned two double plays and Matt Chapman made a diving catch.
Game three of the four-game series is scheduled for Saturday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Daniel Mengden (0-1, 4.91) starts for Nashville while Albuquerque counters with left-hander Ryan Carpenter (2-1, 3.68). First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.
