Sounds Salvage Series Split With 7-1 Win

The Nashville Sounds salvaged a series split with the Iowa Cubs by taking Friday night’s contest 7-1 in front of 11,552 fans at First Tennessee Park. It was the third largest crowd in stadium history. Nashville jumped out to a 6-0 lead through two innings and the bullpen held on the rest of the way to close out the series.
The Sounds got off to a hot start in the opening frame by putting up a three-spot on the scoreboard. Franklin Barreto opened up the frame inning with a trickler back up the middle. He came around to score the opening run of the ball game on a sacrifice fly from Renato Nunez. Mark Canha continued the scoring in the opening frame by ripping a two-run single into center field to give Nashville starter, Felix Doubront a three-run cushion.
Nashville doubled its lead in the bottom of the second inning when Bruce Maxwell cracked a three-run blast beyond the 375 Club in right center field. For Maxwell it was his second long ball of the season.
Iowa got on the board in the top of the third inning when Jeimer Candelario laced a double into right center field off Doubront. Matt McBride regained the six run advantage for the Sounds in the sixth inning when he drove in Jaff Decker on a ground out with runners on the corners.
On the mound it was a it was a staff effort for the Sounds. Doubront went the first 2 2/3 innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out two as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery. Aaron Kurcz took over for a season-high 3 1/3 scoreless innings to earn his first victory since April 19th. The I-Cubs scattered three hits against Kurcz who fanned five batters.
Tyler Sturdevant chipped in with a pair of scoreless innings with three strikeouts and Jake Sanchez shut the door on Iowa by tossing a scoreless ninth inning.
The Sounds welcome in the New Orleans Baby Cakes to First Tennessee Park for a four game series Saturday night. Frankie Montas (0-0, 0.00) starts for the Sounds while Adam Conley (1-2, 5.34) is on the mound for New Orleans.