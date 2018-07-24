«

Sounds Rout Las Vegas in Road Trip Opener

Jorge Mateo and Ramon Laureano each collected four hits and three RBIs on Tuesday night to lead the Nashville Sounds to an 11-4 victory over the Las Vegas 51s at Cashman Field in the opener of a seven-game road trip.

Every Sounds hitter in the game reached base at least once, and the offense built an early 5-0 lead. Anthony Garcia smashed a long two-run homer in the first, his 19th of the year. BJ Boyd doubled home Franklin Barreto in the third, and Jorge Mateo’s RBI triple in the fourth made it a 4-0 game. Then Ramon Laureano followed with a run-scoring double to make it 5-0.

After Las Vegas scored one in the fourth and two in the fifth against Chris Bassitt to cut it to 5-3, the Sounds pulled away again. Garcia and Sheldon Neuse drew consecutive bases-loaded walks in the sixth, Mateo smashed a two-run triple in the seventh, and Laureano poked a run-scoring single for a 10-3 advantage. Laureano capped the big night with a long solo homer in the ninth. He and Mateo combined to go 8-for-11 with six RBIs.

Bassitt went seven innings for the second consecutive outing and got the win, allowing four runs on eight hits. Jeremy Bleich and Jake Sanchez each worked a scoreless inning, and Nabil Crismatt took the loss for the 51s.

The Sounds continue the three-game series and seven-game road trip Wednesday night. Daniel Mengden (2-1, 3.68) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Chris Flexen (6-6, 4.39) for the 51s. First pitch is scheduled for 9:05 p.m.

The 2018 season is the Sounds’ 41st in franchise history and fourth as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.