Sounds’ Rally Falls Short in Salt Lake

Ramon Laureano and Franklin Barreto each homered, but the Nashville Sounds never enjoyed a lead and saw a ninth-inning rally fall short in an 8-6 loss to the Salt Lake Bees at Smith’s Ballpark on Friday night. The Sounds have dropped three consecutive games and are 5-13 on the year against Pacific Conference teams.
The Sounds trailed 8-2 after five innings but fought back. In the sixth, Bruce Maxwell drew a bases-loaded walk, and Jorge Mateo delivered a sacrifice fly to cut it to 8-4. Then in the ninth BJ Boyd’s RBI grounder and Barreto’s run-scoring single pulled the Sounds within 8-6. Sheldon Neuse singled and Maxwell walked to load the bases, but Jorge Mateo struck out against Jeremy Rhoades to end the game. The Sounds drew 10 walks and stranded 12 runners on base.
Starter Raul Alcantara gave up seven runs on six hits over 4 2/3 innings in the loss. The Sounds trailed 2-0 in the third inning when Laureano launched a homer down the right field line, his third homer in four games on the road trip. After Salt Lake answered with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, Barreto smashed a homer to left to cut the deficit to 4-2. Alcantara and Jeremy Bleich combined to give up four runs in the fifth to put Salt Lake ahead 8-2. Griffin Canning worked five-plus innings to notch the win for Salt Lake.
The Sounds continue the four-game series Saturday night at 7:35 p.m.. James Naile (6-9, 4.19) will make the start, and Jose Suarez (0-3, 5.11) is scheduled to pitch for the Bees.
