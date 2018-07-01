«

Sounds Rained Out in Omaha

The Nashville Sounds and Omaha Storm Chasers were postponed due to rain at Werner Park on Saturday night. The contest will be made up Monday at 5:05 p.m. CT as part of a doubleheader consisting of two seven-inning games.

Sunday afternoon’s 2:05 p.m. nine-inning game will continue as originally scheduled, and the five-game series concludes Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. before the Sounds return to First Tennessee Park on Wednesday to host the Iowa Cubs in a five-game series.

The 2018 season is the Sounds' 41st in franchise history and fourth as the Oakland Athletics' top affiliate.