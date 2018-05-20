Sounds Pummeled By Dodgers in Road Trip Finale

The Nashville Sounds stranded a season-high 13 runners on base and went 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position as they dropped their road trip finale to the Oklahoma City Dodgers 11-2 Sunday afternoon.
A pitching duel was brewing through the first three innings but the Oklahoma City Dodgers scored in each of the middle three innings while the Sounds squandered their chances to light up the scoreboard. The Sounds left the bases loaded in both the fifth and seventh innings and went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts with the all three bases occupied. Nashville put the first two batters on base in the eighth inning but a strikeout by Sheldon Neuse and a double play by Jorge Mateo ended the threat.
Sounds starter Frankie Montas cruised through the first three innings including a six-pitch second frame. He hit a snag, however in the fourth inning. Donovan Solano ripped a line drive home run to dead center to lead off the inning. Kyle Farmer followed Solano’s home run with a base hit and came around to score along with Travis Taijeron on a two-run single from Kyle Garlick.
The Sounds got a run back in the fourth but missed out on a golden opportunity for more. Nashville loaded the bases with just one out but only a walk to Barreto sandwiched between a pair of strikeouts was able to plate a run for the Sounds. With Nick Martini on third base, Barreto grounded out to third to score a consolation run in the ninth but that would be all the offense the Sounds would be able to find on the day.
The Dodgers put together a two-out rally that netted a pair of runs in the fifth inning. Three straight singles highlighted by Taijeron’s two-run base knock pushed the Dodgers’ lead to 5-1. Oklahoma City’s Jake Peter took Nashville’s Raul Alcantara deep in the sixth inning. The Dodgers then gave Nashville’s Joseph Camacho a rude welcome to the Triple-A level in the eighth inning as they plated five runs including a solo blast from Taijeron and a three-run homer from Peter.
The Sounds welcome the Colorado Springs Sky Sox to Nashville the four-game series beginning Monday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Daniel Gossett (4-0, 1.63) starts for Nashville against right-hander Aaron Wilkerson (0-0, 2.84) for Colorado Springs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- With today’s 11-2 loss, the Sounds dropped to 21-21 on the season.
- Nick Martini extended his consecutive on-base streak to 30 games when he drew a one-out walk in the fifth inning. Since April 14, Martini has reached safely in every game he has played in.
- Sheldon Neuse has now struck out in 21 consecutive games. He has had an at-bat in 39 games and has struck out at least once in 36 of them.
- The Sounds entered Sunday with a .385 average (15-for-39) with 38 RBI with the bases loaded but went 0-for-3 with a walk and three strikeouts today.
- The Sounds left a season-high 13 runners on base and went 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position.
- The Nashville pitching staff surrendered a season-high four home runs Sunday. They had not allowed more than two in a game prior to Sunday.
