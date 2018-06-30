Sounds Pounded by Omaha in Opener

The Nashville Sounds’ winning streak ended at four on Friday night with a 10-1 loss to the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park in the opener of a five-game series.
With the wind blowing out to left field all night, Anthony Garcia belted a home run, his team-high 13th of the year, but Omaha swatted five homers. James Naile gave up two runs in the bottom of the first inning and needed 39 pitches to complete the frame. He lasted four innings on 91 pitches and took the loss.
Garcia went deep off Trevor Oaks in the top of the second to cut the deficit to 2-1, but that turned out to be the Sounds’ only run. Oaks went six innings and beat the Sounds for the second time this season. Omaha made it a rout with eight runs over their final three innings of offense. Kyle Finnegan allowed two two-run homers in the sixth, Jeremy Bleich yielded three wind-aided solo homers in the seventh, and infielder-Melvin Mercedes allowed one run in the eighth to save the bullpen.
The Sounds continue the five-game series Saturday night when Raul Alcantara (3-1, 5.09) makes the start against Omaha’s Scott Barlow (1-2, 4.85). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
