Sounds Notch Fifth Shutout in Fifth Straight Win

The Nashville Sounds used stellar pitching to extend their winning streak to five games with a 1-0 win over the Iowa Cubs at Principal Park Thursday night.
It took 10 innings to get the job done as the Sounds clinched their third straight series win after dropping the season-opening series in New Orleans.
Using baseball’s new pace of game rules, the top of the 10th began with pinch-runner Melvin Mercedes at third base in a 0-0 game. Mercedes moved to third on Slade Heathcott’s infield single. With runners at the corners, Anthony Garcia bounced into a 6-4 fielder’s choice to score Mercedes with the eventual winning run.
Bobby Wahl entered on the mound for Nashville in the bottom of the 10th. Trying to protect the one-run lead with a runner at second and nobody out, Wahl got the first out at third base when he fielded Taylor Davis’ bunt attempt and cut down the lead runner. He struck out Ryan Court and retired Ali Solis on a fly out to secure the fifth consecutive win for the Sounds.
Starter Brett Anderson and reliever Raul Alcantara made it possible with dominant pitching from the start. Anderson tossed five shutout innings and matched a season-high eight strikeouts. Alcantara followed suit with four scoreless innings of his own.
Heathcott and Dustin Fowler had multi-hit games for Nashville in the win.
The three-game series concludes Friday night in Des Moines. Left-hander Eric Jokisch (0-1, 6.55) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Adbert Adzolay (0-0, 0.00) for the Cubs. First pitch is scheduled for 7:08 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- The Sounds extended their winning streak to five games are now 8-6 on the season. The fifth consecutive win is the most for a Nashville team since August 26-30, 2016.
- Nashville’s 1-0 win marked their fifth shutout of the season. The five shutouts are the most in professional baseball.
- Tonight’s extra-inning game was Nashville’s second of the season, and first win.
- Tonight’s starter, Brett Anderson, went five shutout innings and struck out eight. The eight strikeouts matched his mark for a single-game high by a Sounds pitcher in 2018.
- Slade Heathcott extended his on-base streak to 10 games with a single in his first at-bat. He’s hitting .429 (15-for-35) during the 10-game streak.
- Center fielder Dustin Fowler collected two more hits, his team-leading sixth multi-hit game of the season.
