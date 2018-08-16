Sounds Fall to Express, Settle for Series Split

The Nashville Sounds squandered numerous opportunities on offense as they were edged by the Round Rock Express 3-2 Thursday night at First Tennessee Park. The Sounds went 1-for-19 with runners in scoring position on the night.
Daniel Mengden was once again outstanding for the Sounds. The right-hander twirled his fifth quality start in his last six with six shutout innings of four-hit baseball. He walked one and fanned six on the night. Offensively the Sounds scattered eight hits but were unable to cross the plate against Round Rock starter Adrian Sampson in his 5 2/3 innings of work.
Round Rock pounced on their opportunity to face someone other than Mengden as Chris Hatcher entered in the seventh. The Express put up three runs in the frame on a two-run triple from Nick Noonan and a double from Drew Robinson.
The Sounds put the lead off man on base in seven of the nine innings but were ultimately were unable to take advantage of those opportunities. Nashville finally broke through in the eighth inning with a pair of runs thanks to an error by Round Rock left fielder Scott Heineman. With runners on first and second BJ Boyd poked a base hit through the left side and into left field. Heineman let the ball get through his legs allowing Sheldon Neuse and Beau Taylor to score. The Sounds put at least one runner on base in all nine innings.
The Sounds begin a three-game series against the New Orleans Baby Cakes Friday night at First Tennessee Park. Left-hander Eric Jokisch (4-9, 4.44) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Tyler Cloyd (4-4, 5.98) for the Baby Cakes. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- With tonight’s 3-2 loss, the Sounds dropped to 66-57 on the season.
- BJ Boyd went 1-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to a season-best 10 games.
- Jorge Mateo legged out a pair of doubles for his second multi-extra base hit of the season.
- Liam Hendriks tossed a scoreless ninth inning for his 12th consecutive outing without allowing a run. He has a scoreless streak of 14 1/3 innings.
- The Sounds outhit the Express 12-7. Nashville is now 39-13 when outhitting its opponent.
The 2018 season is the Sounds’ 41st in franchise history and fourth as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.