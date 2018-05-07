Sounds Fall Short in Bid for Series Sweep

The Nashville Sounds’ attempt at sweeping the Memphis Redbirds came up short in a 4-1 loss in front of 8,297 fans at First Tennessee Park Monday afternoon.
After winning the first three games of the four-game set, Nashville’s offense went quiet in the finale. The Sounds’ one run came on just three hits – all singles.
Starters Eric Jokisch and Daniel Poncedeleon were sharp early as neither team scored in the first two innings. Nashville manufactured the game’s first run in the third after Poncedeleon issued back-to-back walks to start the inning. BJ Boyd gave the Sounds a 1-0 lead when he plated Josh Phegley with a fielder’s choice.
The lead didn’t last for long as Memphis came back with three runs in the fourth. Tyler O’Neill singled to start the frame and came around to score when Luke Voit followed with a long two-run home run to left field.
Former Sound Rangel Ravelo kept the inning going with a double, and he later scored on a sacrifice fly by Adolis Garcia to give the Redbirds a 3-1 lead.
Jokisch was tagged with the loss after he allowed four runs in 6 2/3 innings. In Jokisch’s six starts, the Sounds have scored a total of 10 runs.
Poncedeleon was sharp throughout his six innings and earned his second win of the season. He allowed one run on two hits while racking up eight strikeouts.
The Sounds welcome the Colorado Springs Sky Sox for a four-game series set to begin Tuesday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander James Naile (3-2, 2.41) starts for Nashville against right-hander Alec Asher (1-0, 1.04) for Colorado Springs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- With today’s 4-1 loss, the Sounds dropped to an even .500 on the season at 15-15.
- With nine more innings of errorless baseball this afternoon, the Sounds have now played 51 consecutive innings without an error. The team has committed just one error over the last eight games.
- Left fielder Nick Martini extended his consecutive on-base streak to 19 games when he walked in the third inning. Since April 14, Martini has reached safely in every game he has played in.
- Catcher Beau Taylor extended his consecutive on-base streak to 16 games when he singled in the fourth inning. Taylor has reached safely in every game he has played in since April 13.
