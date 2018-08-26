Sounds Fall in Memphis, Lose Playoff Hopes

The Nashville Sounds led most of the way on Saturday night but got upended by the Memphis Redbirds in the bottom of the ninth inning and lost 4-3 at AutoZone Park. The loss officially eliminated the Sounds from playoff contention and clinched the American Southern division for the Redbirds.
The Sounds, who never led Friday night, grabbed a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning against Austin Warner. Matt Joyce singled to start the game, Boog Powell walked and Dustin Fowler singled home a run. Then in the fifth Joyce smacked an RBI double to plate Jorge Mateo and later scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.
Starter Frankie Montas cruised early. He retired 11 in a row at one point and didn’t allow his first hit until the fifth. He ended up allowing one run on four hits in five-plus innings, leaving in line for a win and ending up with a no-decision. Josh Lucas gave up one run in the seventh to cut the Sounds’ lead to 3-2, and Jeremy Bleich worked a scoreless eighth to keep it 3-2 going to the final frame.
Liam Hendriks entered in the ninth looking for his seventh save and 15th consecutive scoreless appearance. He struck out his first batter but walked two of the next three hitters. With the Redbirds down to their last strike, Wilfredo Tovar singled to center to tie it, and Fowler bobbled the ball, allowing Lane Thomas to score from first with the division-clinching run for Memphis.
The four-game series and 10-game road trip continue Sunday afternoon. Daniel Mengden (4-1, 2.98) will make the start for the Sounds, and Daniel Poncedeleon (9-3, 2.15) counters for Memphis. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.
