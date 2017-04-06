Sounds Fall in Extra Innings in Season Opener

The Round Rock Express outlasted the Nashville Sounds in 11 innings and grabbed a 2-1 win in walk-off fashion at Dell Diamond Thursday night.
With two outs in the bottom of the 11th, Round Rock designated hitter Preston Beck lined Tucker Healy’s 2-0 pitch into the right-center gap to score Ronald Guzman from second with the winning run.
It was a game of missed opportunities for the Sounds (0-1) who struck out 16 times and went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Nashville left multiple runners on base in the 8th, 9th and 11th innings.
Trailing 1-0 going into the eighth, Nashville catcher Bruce Maxwell doubled to the left-center gap to spark a rally. A sacrifice bunt by Andrew Lambo put Maxwell at third for Franklin Barreto who evened the game at 1-1 with a booming triple to center-field.
With just one out in the inning, Round Rock (1-0) intentionally walked Jaff Decker to put runners at the corners. The moved paid dividends when pitcher Austin Bibens-Dirkx struck out Renato Nuñez and Kenny Wilson to end the threat.
Nashville’s bullpen trio of Josh Smith, Simon Castro, and Bobby Wahl kept the game close. The three combined to toss five shutout innings, recording eight strikeouts in the process.
Round Rock jumped on the board with a single tally in the second inning. Cesar Puello singled and swiped second base before coming around to score on a run-scoring base hit by Jason Martinson.
Express starter Tyler Wagner kept the Sounds off the board for five innings. The right-hander yielded four hits but Nashville didn’t push a run across until Round Rock went to the bullpen.
Sounds starter Daniel Gossett was solid in his second career Opening Day start. He went five innings and allowed one run on three hits. He walked five and struck out three in the no-decision.
Reliever Jaye Chapman (1-0) picked up the win for the Express and Healy (0-1) was saddled with the loss. Barreto and Maxwell had multi-hit games for the Sounds.
Game two of the five-game series is scheduled for Friday night in Round Rock. Right-hander Michael Brady starts for the Sounds against right-hander Allen Webster for the Express. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
Sounds Fall in Extra Innings in Season Opener
