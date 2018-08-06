Sounds Extend Winning Streak to Eight Games Behind Luzardo’s Five Scoreless Innings

The Nashville Sounds got five shutout innings from 20-year-old Jesus Luzardo to help extend their winning streak to eight games with a 6-0 win over the Sacramento River Cats Monday night at First Tennessee Park.
In his Triple-A debut, Luzardo scattered eight hits, all singles, and struck out six. He threw 52 of his 76 pitches for strikes.
The lefty received early run support in the first inning when Boog Powell, Steve Lombardozzi and Anthony Garcia collected base hits. Garcia’s line drive up the middle plated Lombardozzi to give the Sounds a 1-0 lead.
Luzardo struck out the side in the fourth and added his sixth punch out of the night when he got Orlando Calixte for the second out of the fifth. After a base hit by Peter Bourjos, Luzardo retired Mac Williamson on a fly out to right field to end his night.
J.P. Sportman gave the Sounds some breathing room in the home half of the fifth when he drilled a solo blast into the Hyundai Deck in left field to make it 2-0.
Southpaw Eric Jokisch relieved Luzardo and retired six of the first seven batters he faced. A four-run bottom of the seventh for Nashville put the game out of reach. Beau Taylor, Bruce Maxwell, Sportman and Lombardozzi notched hits in the frame. Lombardozzi’s two-run single to left field gave the Sounds a 6-0 lead.
Jokisch worked the eighth and ninth without much resistance. Pitching in relief for only the second time in 21 games this season, he allowed one hit in four shutout innings. The four relief frames earned him his first save.
The fourth and final game of the series is scheduled for Tuesday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander James Naile (6-10, 4.58) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Tyler Herb (1-4, 5.70) for the River Cats. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- With tonight’s 6-0 win, the Sounds improved to 58-55 on the season.
- The Sounds extended their season-best winning streak to eight games and have matched their high-water mark of three games over .500.
- Nashville’s shutout win was their ninth of the season. The nine shutouts are tied for the most in the Pacific Coast League.
- Jesus Luzardo earned the win in his Triple-A debut (5.0 IP, 8 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K).
- Second baseman J.P. Sportman hit a solo home run in the fifth inning. It was the first Triple-A home run of Sportman’s career.
