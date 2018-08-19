Sounds Edged By Baby Cakes, Drop Fourth Straight

After going on a franchise-record-matching 15-game winning streak, the Nashville Sounds have now matched a season-long losing streak as they dropped their fourth straight game Saturday night to the New Orleans Baby Cakes 6-5. 10,739 fans came out to First Tennessee Park to witness the action.
Five Sounds pitchers combined to walk nine-batters to set a new single-game season-high.
After four solid innings, Sounds starter Jesus Luzardo ran into trouble in the fifth. The 20-year-old walked three batters on the night, all of which came in the fifth inning. He fanned six batters in the game while allowing just three hits.
The Sounds entered tonight having gone 3-for-34 with runners in scoring position and came up with a timely hit with a runner in scoring position in the first inning. The Sounds pushed across a pair of runs in the first inning. Dustin Fowler brought in a run with a ground out to the second baseman to score Boog Powell from third base. Two batters later Franklin Barreto came up with a key two-out hit to double Nashville’s advantage. Barreto’s hit was one of two base knocks with runners in scoring position as the Sounds went 2-for-8 on the night and are now 5-for-42 in that situation during their four-game skid.
Anthony Garcia swatted his 20th home run of the season to lead off the fourth inning and extend Nashville’s lead to 3-0.
The two ball clubs traded runs in the fifth inning before the Baby Cakes took the lead in the sixth. Peter O’Brien belted a solo home run to get the inning started. Three batters later J.B. Shuck trimmed the deficit to 4-3 with an RBI double. The first four batters collected hits off Sounds reliever Josh Lucas in the seventh inning including a two-run home run from O’Brien, which put the Baby Cakes in front 6-4.
Sheldon Neuse pulled the Sounds within one run with a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning but that would be as close as the Sounds would come to tying the ball game.
Game three of the three-game series is scheduled for Sunday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Frankie Montas (4-5, 4.67) starts for Nashville against right-hander Sandy Alcantara (6-3, 3.53) for New Orleans. First pitch is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- With tonight’s 6-5 loss, the Sounds dropped to 66-59 on the season.
- Tonight’s crowd of 10,739 was the 18th sellout of the season and 73rd in ballpark history.
- Anthony Garcia’s fourth inning home run was his 20th of the season, giving him a new career-high.
- BJ Boyd went 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to a season-best 12 games. His career-best streak is 13 games.
The 2018 season is the Sounds’ 41st in franchise history and fourth as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.